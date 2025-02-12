Featured

Kathy Hughes Kathy Hughes

Kathy Hughes

1956 - 2025

Kathy Beechboard Hughes, age 68, passed away at home on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Services will be held at Southern Oaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 1:00pm with Bro. Alan Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Somerset, KY. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to...

Lyman Alexander Lyman Alexander

Lyman Alexander

1929 - 2025

Lyman Arlie "Slick" Alexander, age 95, of Danville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at The Willows at Harrodsburg.
Lyman was born on June 11, 1929 in Pulaski County, KY to the late Arlie Alexander and Mildred Allen Alexander. He was a member of Clay Hill Baptist Church. He worked in construction for...

Alan Munts Alan Munts

Alan Munts

1955 - 2025

Mr. Alan Munts, son of the late Leslie and Garnet Thompson Munts was born in Madison, Wisconsin on March 20th, 1955 and he departed this life on March 20th, 2025 having attained the age of 70 years. He was united in marriage to Judy Lee Munts, she survives.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March...

Jerry Putteet Jerry Putteet

Jerry Putteet

2025

Jerry Todd Putteet, age 55 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church....

BriLee Putteet BriLee Putteet

BriLee Putteet

2025

BriLee Kay Putteet, age 17 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at her home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church....

Kenny Simpson Kenny Simpson

Kenny Simpson

1958 - 2025

Kenny Wayne Simpson age 67, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Kenny was born on February 28, 1958 to the late Everett Simpson and Flonnie Mae Rednour Simpson in Delta, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith and attended Potters Place Church...

Danny Whitaker Danny Whitaker

Danny Whitaker

2025

Danny Lee Whitaker age 58, of Science Hill, KY passed away March 16, 2025. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 20th from 6 to 8pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place at Acorn Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Donald Wilson Donald Wilson

Donald Wilson

1943 - 2025

Donald J. Wilson, age 82, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at his residence in Ferguson, Kentucky.
He was born March 19, 1943 to the late Junnie H. and Ona Ethel (Meeks) Wilson in Somerset, Kentucky. He was a Private First Class in the United States Army. He then began working at Crane in 1965 and held multiple...

Racheal Cockburn Racheal Cockburn

Racheal Cockburn

2025

Racheal Cockburn, 78, of Somerset, passed away on March 20, 2025. A memorial service at the Somerset Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Monday, March 24th at 6 PM. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Racheal Cockburn.

Donald Meece Donald Meece

Donald Meece

2025

Donald R. Meece, 84, of Somerset, KY passed away on March 16, 2025. Visitation: March 19th from 12-2pm. Funeral: March 19th 2pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Rock Lick Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Eli Durham Eli Durham

Eli Durham

2025

Eli Kevin Wayne Durham, age 7 months, of Burnside, KY passed away March 13, 2025 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 18th at 5pm at Burnside Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Revel Ping Revel Ping

Revel Ping

2025

Mr. Revel Ping, age 95, of Somerset, KY passed away March 12, 2025. Visitation: March 17th 10am-12pm. Funeral: March 17th at 12pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Southern Oaks Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Betty Troxtell Betty Troxtell

Betty Troxtell

2025

Betty Dick Troxtell, age 83, formerly of Somerset, KY, passed away March 12, 2025. Graveside service will be held at 11am on Monday, March 17th at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Celeste Carrender Celeste Carrender

Celeste Carrender

2025

Celesta "Celeste" Carrender age 49, of Somerset, KY passed away March 10, 2025 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Graveside service was held March 12th at Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

John Crabtree John Crabtree

John Crabtree

2025

John H. Crabtree, age 63, of Bronston, KY passed away March 6, 2025. Visitation: March 14th from 12-2pm. Funeral: March 14th at 2pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Southern Oaks Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

John Crabtree John Crabtree

John Crabtree

2025

John H. Crabtree 63, of Bronston, passed away March 6, 2025. Visitation: March 14th 12-2pm. Funeral: March 14th 2pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Southern Oaks Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.Burial: Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Southern Oaks...

