Kathy Hughes
1956 - 2025
Kathy Beechboard Hughes, age 68, passed away at home on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Services will be held at Southern Oaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 1:00pm with Bro. Alan Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Somerset, KY. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to...
Obituary
Lyman Alexander
1929 - 2025
Lyman Arlie "Slick" Alexander, age 95, of Danville, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at The Willows at Harrodsburg.
Lyman was born on June 11, 1929 in Pulaski County, KY to the late Arlie Alexander and Mildred Allen Alexander. He was a member of Clay Hill Baptist Church. He worked in construction for...
Obituary
Alan Munts
1955 - 2025
Mr. Alan Munts, son of the late Leslie and Garnet Thompson Munts was born in Madison, Wisconsin on March 20th, 1955 and he departed this life on March 20th, 2025 having attained the age of 70 years. He was united in marriage to Judy Lee Munts, she survives.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March...
Obituary
Jerry Putteet
2025
Jerry Todd Putteet, age 55 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at his home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church....
Obituary
BriLee Putteet
2025
BriLee Kay Putteet, age 17 of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at her home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at Oak Hill Baptist Church....
Obituary
Kenny Simpson
1958 - 2025
Kenny Wayne Simpson age 67, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Kenny was born on February 28, 1958 to the late Everett Simpson and Flonnie Mae Rednour Simpson in Delta, Kentucky.
He was of the Baptist faith and attended Potters Place Church...
Obituary
Danny Whitaker
2025
Danny Lee Whitaker age 58, of Science Hill, KY passed away March 16, 2025. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 20th from 6 to 8pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Private family burial will take place at Acorn Cemetery. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituary
Donald Wilson
1943 - 2025
Donald J. Wilson, age 82, passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at his residence in Ferguson, Kentucky.
He was born March 19, 1943 to the late Junnie H. and Ona Ethel (Meeks) Wilson in Somerset, Kentucky. He was a Private First Class in the United States Army. He then began working at Crane in 1965 and held multiple...
Obituary
John Crabtree
2025
John H. Crabtree 63, of Bronston, passed away March 6, 2025. Visitation: March 14th 12-2pm. Funeral: March 14th 2pm at Southern Oaks Funeral Home. Burial: Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Southern Oaks Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.Burial: Elk Springs Cemetery in Monticello, KY. Southern Oaks...
Death Notice
